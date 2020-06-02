ABSENTEE BALLOTS
WANDA HOWEY-FOX: 676
WARD YOUNGBLOM: 568
DON KETTERING: 890
Total: 2134
MAYFIELD STORE
WANDA HOWEY-FOX: 28
WARD YOUNGBLOM: 17
DON KETTERING: 32
Total: 77
GAYVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER
WANDA HOWEY-FOX: 25
WARD YOUNGBLOM: 16
DON KETTERING: 37
Total: 78
LEWIS & CLARK RECREATION AREA
WANDA HOWEY-FOX: 34
WARD YOUNGBLOM: 32
DON KETTERING: 35
Total: 101
