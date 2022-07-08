Two of the top four men’s seeds were sidelined on the opening day of tournament competition at the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championships, Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.
Second-seeded Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls, a University of Missouri Golfer, was upended by 34th-seeded Jonah Swartz. Swartz will take on South Dakota State golfer Matthew Schaefer, a former Hartington Cedar Catholic golfer and the fifth seed, to start play today (Saturday).
Third-seeded Jake Olson of Watertown, the 2021 Class AA high school boys’ champion, was upset by 30th-seeded Bryce Hammer, 4 & 3 (four-hole lead, three to play). Hammer now faces 19th-seeded Will Allen in the round of 16.
The lowest seed to advance to the round of 16 today was Vermillion’s Carson Lee. Lee, the 41st seed, beat ninth-seeded Tyler Westra 3 & 1. Lee now faces the eighth seed, Kayde Bartels.
The longest first-round match on the men’s side was won by Brodie Hullinger, who needed 20 holes to beat Collin Hammer. Hullinger, the 10th seed, now faces Cole Peterson, who needed 19 holes in his upset of seventh-seeded Will Hurd.
The biggest first-round upset based on seed came from 49th-seeded Jared Schnabel, who needed 19 holes to beat Tony Hayes, 1 up.
The men’s tournament will feature two rounds of play today, with semifinals and championship on Sunday.
LADDIE CIMPL BRACKET
SECOND ROUND: Jacob Otta def. Mikael Zuidema, 3&1; Ryan Neff def. Jared Schnabel, 4&3; Kayde Bartels def. John Young, 2 up; Carson Lee def. Tyler Westra, 3&1
FIRST ROUND: Jacob Otta def. Braydon Jones, 6&5; Mikael Zuidema def. Carter Shawd, 5&3; Jared Schnabel def. Tony Hayes, 1 up (19 holes); Ryan Neff def. Ben Irlbeck, 1 up (19 holes); Kayde Bartels def. Riley Christensen, 4&3; John Young def. Scott Duarte, 1 up; Tyler Westra def. Carson Van Beek, 2&1; Carson Lee def. Jackson Swartz, 3&2
JIM AHERN BRACKET
SECOND ROUND: Nick Lust def. Jack Hilgenberg, 3&2; Riley Duncanson def. Max Pfeiffer, 2&1; Jack Tanner def. Nick Mahowald, 2 up; Luke Honner def. Gabriel Messler, 3&2
FIRST ROUND: Nick Lust def. Brandon Varilek, 7&6; Jack Hilgenberg def. Chase McDonald, 2&1; Riley Duncanson def. Trevor Bartunek, 5&3; Max Pfeiffer def. Nicholas Heig, 5&3; Jack Tanner def. Skyler Harms, 6&5; Luke Honner def. Brandon Sigmund, 4&3; Nick Mahowald def. John Grothe, 1 up; Gabriel Messler def. Bennett Geraets, 1 up (19 holes)
BOB MARCHAND BRACKET
SECOND ROUND: Jonah Swartz def. Jack Lundin, 1 up; Matthew Schaefer def. Ryan Trasamar, 5&4; Cole Peterson def. Will Hurd, 1 up (19 holes); Brodie Hullinger def. Collin Hammer, 1 up (20 holes)
FIRST ROUND: Jack Lundin def. David Wilch, 5&4; Jonah Swartz def. Jeff Meyerink, 2&1; Matthew Schaefer def. Max Dailey, 2&1; Ryan Trasamar def. Jake Steen, 4&2; Will Hurd def. Hayden Heig, 6&5; Cole Peterson def. Spencer Wittstruck, 3&2; Brodie Hullinger def. Cory Willadsen, 3&2; Collin Hammer def. Caeden Ekroth, 2&1
STEVE WEILAND BRACKET
SECOND ROUND: Bryce Hammer def. Jake Olson, 4&3; Will Allen def. Russell Pick, 7&6; Will Grevlos def. Cramer Johnson, 5&4; Hayden Scott def. Ryan Jansa, 1 up
FIRST ROUND: Jake Olson def. Matthew Wolfe, 4&3; Bryce Hammer def. Ben Danne, 3&2; Russell Pick def. Gunar Rang, 6&5; Will Allen def. Andrew Dykstra, 2&1; Will Grevlos def. Derek Hoflock, 7&6; Cramer Johnson def. Julean Michels, 1 up; Ryan Jansa def. Jack Kray, 6&4; Hayden Scott def. Bo Sandness, 6&5
Women’s
The top four seeds in the women’s field all survived their quarterfinal matches on Friday.
Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls, the 2022 Class AA high school champion, had the biggest win of the round, a 5&4 victory over Megan Hinker. Jansa will face Lauren Tims, who needed 19 holes to beat Allison Meyerink on Friday.
Top-seeded Alex Kandolin, a South Dakota State golfer, beat Quinn Dannenbring 4&3. She’ll face Natalie Young, who edged Augustana teammate Shannon McCormick 1 up on Friday.
Both semifinal and championship rounds will be played today.
QUARTERFINALS: Alex Kandolin def. Quinn Dannenbring, 4&3; Natalie Young def. Shannon McCormick, 1 up; Lauren Tims def. Allison Meyerink, 1 up (19 holes); Reese Jansa def. Megan Hinker, 5&4
Men’s Senior
Only top-seeded Gene Levasseur remains among the top four seeds as the men’s senior field was paired down to four golfers on Friday.
Levasseur, who beat ninth-seeded Doug Murphy 2 up, draws the lowest remaining seed, Brade Buche.
Yankton’s Steve Weiland, seeded 10th after the qualifying round, remains alive on the other side of the bracket. The SDGA Hall of Famer will face sixth-seeded Sam Prue in the semifinals.
Both semifinal and championship rounds will be played today.
QUARTERFINALS: Gene Levasseur def. Doug Murphy, 2 up; Brad Buche def. Jeff Stockert, 4&3; Steve Weiland def. Dave Beranek, 6&5; Sam Prue def. Gordon Jones, 7&6
ROUND OF 16: Gene Levasseur def. Sean Farah, 3&1; Doug Murphy def. Derek Burshiem, 1 up; Brad Buche def. Jim McGuire, 7&6; Jeff Stockert def. Tim Renner, 9&7; Dave Beranek def. Bradley Seaman, 4&3; Steve Weiland def. Don Robinson, 6&5; Gordon Jones def. Steve Beardsley, 1 up; Sam Prue def. Dan Megard, 4&2
