Accidents
• A report was received at 2:02 p.m. Saturday of an accident on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 3:04 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Levee St.
• A report was received at 3:48 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle-versus-pole accident on 15th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:38 a.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 314.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:52 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on 300th St. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:03 a.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Oak Hills Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:19 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident at the Human Services Center complex.
