Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 22, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All That is Hidden” by Rhys Bowen
• “Ana Takes Manhattan” by Lissette Decos
• “Arch-Conspirator” by Veronica Roth
• “Bookworm” by Robin Yeatman
• “Community Board” by Tara Conklin
• “Dark of Night” by Colleen Coble
• “Edgewater Road” by Shelly Shepard Gray
• “Forever” by J.R. Ward
• “The Girls in Navy Blue” by Alix Rickloff
• “A Half-Baked Murder” by Emily George
• “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni
• “The Laughter” by Sonora Jha
• “The Librarian of Burned Books” by Brianna Labuskes
• “Love through the Seasons” by Tracie Peterson
• “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline
• “The Maid of Ballymacool” by Jennifer Deibel
• “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” by Colleen Oakley
• “Net Force: Moving Target” by Jerome Preisler
• “One Month of You” by Suzanne Ewart
• “Ozark Dogs” by Eli Cranor
• “Scorched Grace” by Margot Douaihy
• “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey
• “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth
Nonfiction
• “Bliss on Toast” by Prue Leith
• “Capturing the Younger Brothers Gang in the Northern Plains” by Arley Kenneth Fadness
• “There Will Be Fire” by Rory Carroll
• “You Are Not Alone” by Ken Duckworth, MD
LARGE PRINT
• “Countdown” by James Patterson
• “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear
• “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Another Dimension of Us” by Mike Albo
• “Apothecary Diaries” vol. 1-6 by Natsu Hyuuga
• “As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow” by Zoulfa Katouh
Nonfiction
• “Life Skills for Tweens” by Ferne Bowe
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “10-Minute Origami Projects” by Christopher Harbo
• “Attack of the Black Triangles” by Amy Sarig King
• “Dragon Girls” first chapter Vol. 1-9 by Maddy Mara
• “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang
• “Heroes in Training” graphic novel Vol. 1-4 by Joan Holub
• “Zombie Boys” Stranger Things graphic novel Vol. 1-3
Nonfiction
• “Amazon Explorers” by Andrea Pelleschi
• “The Dog Encyclopedia” by Merriam Garcia
• “Mammals” by Laura Perdew
• “She Persisted: Coretta Scott King" by Kelly Starling Lyons and Chelsea Clinton
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Baby Code” board book by Sandra Horning
• “The Coat” by Séverine Vidal
• “The Greatest in the World!” by Ben Clayton
• “Narwhal’s School of Awesomeness” by Ben Clayton
• “The Three Hunters” by Raymond Gianfrancesco
• “We Are Water Protectors” wonderbook written by Carole Lindstrom
• “Where is the Moon” Spanish bilingual book by Brendan Kearney
Nonfiction
• “All the Fish in the World” by David Opie
• “All the Insects in the World” by David Opie
• “Boogers and Snot” by Grace Hansen
• “A Kids Book about Confidence” by Joy Cho
• “A Kids Book about Grief” by Brennan C. Wood
• “Steam Play and Learn” by Ana Dziengel
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Ozzy”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
