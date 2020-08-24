DELL RAPIDS — Vermillion ran away with team honors at the Dell Rapids Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course.
Vermillion shot a 321, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Sioux Falls Christian (333). Tea Area (334), Lennox (338) and Dakota Valley (341) rounded out the top five. Parkston was sixth at 342.
Eric Munson of Tea Area earned medalist honors with a 76, one stroke better than a trio of golfers: Chamberlain’s Drayton Priebe, Vermillion’s Ben Burbach and Madison’s Braden Eimers. Vermillion’s Carter Mart, and Sioux Falls Christian’s Andrew Dykstra and Kaleb Jost tied for fifth at 78.
