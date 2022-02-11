SALEM — Reese Ross finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Thomas More past Viborg-Hurley 47-34 in the Dakota Wesleyan Culver’s Classic, Friday in Salem.
Mairin Duffy added 12 points for St. Thomas More.
Denae Mach scored 11 points, and Coral Mason had nine points and seven rebounds for Viborg-Hurley. Delana Mach grabbed 10 rebounds and Charley Nelson had four assists in the effort.
St. Thomas More hosts Douglas on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley travels to Menno on Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-4) 16 6 4 8 — 34
ST. THOMAS MORE (15-3) 18 10 12 7 — 47
Wagner 79, Chamberlain 53
CHAMBERLAIN — Shalayne Nagel’s strong night lifts Wagner to a 79-53 win over Chamberlain Friday night in Chamberlain.
Nagel tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Wagner. Ashlyn Koupal added 20 points and seven rebounds. Eve Zephier contributed 14 points.
Mya Knippling led Chamberlain with 36 points, including 16-of-18 from the free throw line. Jayslee Petersen added seven points.
Wagner concludes its regular season against Platte-Geddes Feb. 18. Chamberlain hosts Hanson to conclude its regular season Thursday.
WAGNER (18-1) 22 21 15 21 —79
CHAMBERLAIN (9-9) 10 17 13 13 —53
Ponca 63, Homer 40
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca takes the regular season crown of the Lewis Division of the Lewis and Clark Conference with a 63-40 win over Homer Friday night.
Ponca, who went 7-0 in conference play, had a pair of players in double figures. Samantha Ehlers led the way with 18 points and Mattie Milligian added 11.
Ali Albrecht led Homer with 13 points. Brandie Johnson added nine points.
Ponca faces Elk Point-Jefferson today (Saturday). Homer concludes their regular season with the loss and will face Pender in subdistricts Tuesday.
HOMER (12-12) 13 5 11 11 —40
PONCA (20-1) 10 26 13 14 —63
Dakota Valley 73, Dell Rapids 47
NORTH SIOUX CITY —Rylee Rosenquist tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley to a 73-47 win over Dell Rapids Friday night in North Sioux City.
Jorja VanDenHul picked up 16 points and Peyton Tritz 11 for Dakota Valley (15-3).
No stats reported for Dell Rapids (3-17).
Dakota Valley is at Sisseton Tuesday.
DELL RAPIDS (3-17) 3 17 11 16 –47
DAKOTA VALLEY (15-3) 15 20 16 23 —73
Wynot 72, Hartington-Newcastle 37
WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes tallied 33 points, seven rebounds and five steals in Wynot’s 72-37 win over Hartington-Newcastle Friday night in Wynot.
Amber Lawson added 10 points for Wynot (13-9). Kendra Pinkelman contributed eight points.
Alivia Morten tallied 13 points and six rebounds for Hartington-Newcastle (5-17).
Wynot faces Stuart in subdistrict play Tuesday. Hartington-Newcastle faces Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in subdistrict play in Crofton Monday.
Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 43
VERMILLION —Three Tanagers scored in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 66-43 win over Irene-Wakonda Friday night in Vermillion.
Brooke Jensen led the Tanagers with 20 points. Kasey Hanson added 16 points and Leah Herbster 13 in the win.
Emma Marshall picked up 15 point for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr added 10 points.
Vermillion is at home against Parker Feb. 18. Irene-Wakonda hosts Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (11-7) 5 13 9 16 —43
VERMILLION (14-5) 14 15 22 15 —66
Gregory 53, Scotland 34
GREGORY — Cassidy Keiser finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Gregory past Scotland 53-34 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Gracie Kenzy scored eight points for Gregory. Brooklyn Kenzy and May Determan each had seven rebounds in the victory.
Audrey Sayler led Scotland with nine points. Delanie Van Driel scored eight points.
Gregory, 6-11, hosts Colome on Monday. Scotland, 8-10, faces Burke in the Great Plains Conference Classic today (Saturday) in Alcester.
