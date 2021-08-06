VERMILLION — A very long journey came to a pause Friday as Chris Nilsen stood up to speak in front of hundreds of fans in the Muenster University Center (MUC) on the University of South Dakota campus.
“Hi,” he said.
Waves of laughter followed. It was such a simple greeting from the Kansas City, Missouri native who was convinced by Coach Derek Miles to bypass other offers and attend USD so that Miles, a Olympic medal winner, could help him master the sport of pole vaulting.
It was a simple greeting from a man who conquered the sport so well that he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and then proved that he wasn’t done getting better and better.
Nilsen captured a silver medal in the pole vault last Tuesday, clearing a new personal best of 19 feet, 7 inches, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
On Friday, Nilsen was back in Vermillion after traveling back to the United States from Japan. He was greeted by well-wishers along Cherry Street as he was transported to the MUC in a one-person parade.
It was there that Nilsen, one of the best pole vaulters in the world, stood before hundreds of well-wishers and admitted he was shaking.
“It’s because of how many people in this room that I see who I love and that I care for,” he said, speaking at the welcome home event held in the MUC Pit Lounge on the USD campus. “My teammates, my friends, my parents, my coach.”
The events of the last week or so made him realize, Nilsen said, why he decided to attend USD.
“It’s the culture. The culture that Derek Miles and Lucky Huber (director of track and field and cross country at USD) and (USD Athletic Director) Dave Herbster have all created for us,” he said. “The culture is what actually made me have the ability to be successful.”
Nilsen said he traveled to several colleges and universities in his journey before settling in Vermillion. Many of them were much larger.
“I’ve talked to a lot of the athletes (from those schools) because many of them are professional now,” he said, “and the coaches tend to look at those athletes like points because it’s their job. It’s their job to win conferences, it’s their job to make teams that make it to the nationals and win national championships in the NCAA.”
Nilsen said in his fourth official visit to USD, “after meeting all of you lovely people and seeing this fantastic place that is Vermillion, South Dakota, Derek Miles and Lucky Huber sat me down in their office and Lucky asked me, ‘What’s it going to take to make you a Coyote?’
Nilsen admitted he didn’t know, adding that everything at USD “seemed pretty cool, I love the people, they seem fantastic, my parents like it so that’s good and it’s not too far away from home.”
He said Miles then looked him in the eye and said, “After this, you can leave and go home, you can make your decision. He told me, ‘you can go anywhere in the world, you can go to any other coach, anywhere, and you can become a better pole vaulter.
‘But you will never find a coach that cares about you more than I do,’ Miles told Nilsen.
“For him to show that kind of compassion to someone who he has only met for a few hours and talked to on the phone for a few minutes and come to my house to do a home visit – it just shows the kind of character that Derek Miles has and the only reason he was able to become such a good character was because he was around such good people. It was the culture that made him so.”
Miles had joked about Nilsen earlier in Friday’s program – a program in which USD President Sheila Gestring heaped praised on not only Nilsen, but also Miles.
“I’ve got to be honest. I’m a little upset with Chris,” Miles said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “It took me 12 years after college to win an Olympic medal and he did in about a year after college. He got a better color than I did (silver versus bronze) and he jumped about a foot higher than I did.
“My wife used to think I was pretty cool, but now, she’s like ‘Really? That seemed pretty easy,’” he said.
Miles thanked Nilsen for the opportunity to coach him both collegiately and in the Olympics.
“It’s been a pretty special occasion to coach at the Olympics. I’ve been on both sides of the rail and I think the thing that’s special is that, as a coach, you always want the best out of your athletes,” he said. “You want them to go out and execute. I think even true, great athletes sometimes have problems with that … I think at any given time, great athletes are going to have struggles.”
During last Tuesday’s competition, with the bar at about 19 feet, Nilsen missed on his first attempt. Five other athletes successfully cleared the bar.
“That was the moment when he might have had a little panic – or at least I did, because I think we went from first down to fifth or sixth pretty fast – but he responded,” Miles said, “and he executed from that point on and jumped a personal best which I think in any given situation is the goal.
“To me, that’s what defines a great athlete,” he said. “The medal is special, but I think giving your best when it matters is what coaching is all about. I think that was very special moment and the thing that I’m left with after this experience is man, you can be great from USD.”
The already festive audience reacted with applause.
“I don’t care where you go … a lot of people get caught up. It has to look a certain way. It has to be wrapped up in a certain, pretty package,” Miles said. “In my book, this is as good as it gets.”
“The entire Coyote community is delighted for you and what you’ve accomplished,” Gestring told Nilsen as Friday’s program in the MUC kicked off. “You’ve made the Coyote family so proud and I’m certain your family is incredibly proud of you.
“Your composure and talent and personal best on the world’s largest stage is unbelievable, Chris. Congratulations,” she said.
Gestring said she knows that everyone in the audience along with many others were glued to their televisions or phones or other devices from 5:15 in the morning Tuesday to 8:15, waiting to see Nilsen compete.
She also directed comments to Coach Miles.
“It was amazing and the energy was incredible in the community and you can feel it here today,” Gestring said. “Derek, you have to be incredibly proud of Chris and his accomplishments. I think it’s a testament to you as a coach.
“You’ve been his mentor. You’ve supported him so very well, all along the way. You were there for him in what would be an incredibly high pressure situation, and I think not just congratulations to our silver medalist but also congratulations to our bronze medalist and coach are in order.”
In about 10 days, Nilsen’s global journey will continue, taking him to Europe. His parents, Karen and Mark Nilsen, traveled to Vermillion Friday to see him for the first time since he won his silver medal. He won’t have a chance to travel to Kansas City, his hometown, before the pause in his journey ends and he jets off to Europe.
