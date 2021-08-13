The Yankton Bucks golf team returns two seniors and three letter winners from a fourth place team at state in 2020, and head coach Brett Sime hopes they can fill in some of the experience gaps left by the 2021 graduating class.
“We did graduate a bunch of seniors, but we do have some kids that have some pretty good experience,” Sime said. “We have three returning letter winners in Henry Homstad, Dawson Vellek and Jace Tramp. We’re really looking for some guys to really step up and fill some of the holes the seniors left behind.”
The boys’ golf season gets underway Monday and Tuesday in Brandon and Sioux Falls for the Warrior/Lynx Invite. Sime hopes this Invite will give his squad a gauge for where they sit in the state at the beginning of the year.
“Our season starts Monday and Tuesday with a big tournament to see how we’re going to measure up to other teams,” Sime said. “It’ll be good to see and measure up with some of the teams that are going to be there.”
While the Bucks have a smaller than usual senior class and less depth that previous years, there are a handful of players who started the season well during qualifying rounds this week.
“Tuesday we had our first round of qualifying for our first tournament and it wasn’t too bad,” Sime said. “We had five golfers at 80 or better. A couple others were in the low to mid 80’s and a few more in the upper 80’s to low 90’s, so it was a good first day for us.”
Tramp and Caeden Ekroth are the lone seniors on the Bucks this fall, but there are five juniors and six sophomores who will be competing with Tramp and Ekroth for the six spots on the team when the state competition comes along in early October.
With the fall golf season being less than two months long, Sime said it is difficult to see a progression if the guys don’t put in work in the offseason. A few Yankton golfers competed in some summer tournaments to prepare for the season.
“The golf season’s a short one,” Sime said. “You can’t make yourself a great player in less than two months. You have to put in time in the offseason. It’s best if they can play some tournament golf to get used to the first tee jitters.”
Some of the stiffest competition in the state comes from the Sioux Falls schools, including the defending state champion Sioux Falls Lincoln. Sime said outside of the Sioux Falls schools, Rapid City Stevens, Aberdeen and the 2020 State Runners-up Watertown will be competitive again this season.
Yankton is hoping their young group can compete in the top three at the nine school ESD Conference meet and place inside the top six at the 19 team state meet to bring some hardware back to Yankton High School.
“We’re looking for the six best that are going to compete in the end, that’s what we’re looking at,” Sime said. “We have good numbers all the way through high school and middle school. We’re just looking at having a good season and trying to improve all the way through as that we can be competitive in the end.”
2021 Season Schedule
8/16-17 Warrior/Lynx Inv. 2/8
(Day 1 at Brandon GC, Day 2 at Willow Run)
8/20 Yankton Tri. (FR) 10 a.m.
(YHS, S.F. Lincoln, S.F. Washington)
8/24 vs. Br. Valley (FR) 2 p.m.
8/27 Huron Inv. 10 a.m.
(Broadland Creek GC)
8/31 Marchand Cup 2 p.m.
(Dual at Lake View GC, Mitchell)
9/10 Yankton Inv. (H) 10 a.m.
9/13 Brookings Inv. 10 a.m.
(Brookings CC)
9/17 Mitchell Inv. 10:30 a.m.
(Lake View GC)
9/21 Watertown Inv. 10 a.m.
(Cattail Crossing GC)
9/25 ESD 10 a.m.
(Cattail Crossing GC, Watertown)
9/28 at Harrisburg 11 a.m.
(Spring Creek GC)
10/4-5 State AA (Huron) 9 a.m.
(Broadland Creek GC)
Home Meets: FR-Fox Run; H-Hillcrest
