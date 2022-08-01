Incidents
• A report was received at 7:01 p.m. Friday of theft on Burleigh St.
Incidents
• A report was received at 7:16 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:20 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on E. 19th St.
• A report was received at 3:30 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a bicycle on 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:27 p.m. Saturday of the theft of money from a bank account on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:23 a.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 4:34 p.m. Sunday of the theft of two cell phones on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:50 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a light on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:51 a.m. Monday of vandalism to a vehicle on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 9:23 a.m. Monday of vandalism to an apartment complex on 5th St.
• A report was received at 12:33 p.m. Monday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:45 a.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 31st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:27 a.m. Saturday of a burglary in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:25 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Deer Blvd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:04 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation in Yankton County.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
