Mount Marty's Tyrell Harper goes up for a shot in the lane during a home men's basketball game in the 2021-22 season. Harper was named second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced Wednesday.
Mount Marty's Eve Millar, 10, shoots over the defense of Northwestern's Molly Schany during a home women's basketball game in the 2021-22 season. Millar was named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced Wednesday.
Mount Marty's Tyrell Harper goes up for a shot in the lane during a home men's basketball game in the 2021-22 season. Harper was named second-team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced Wednesday.
Mount Marty's Eve Millar, 10, shoots over the defense of Northwestern's Molly Schany during a home women's basketball game in the 2021-22 season. Millar was named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference, announced Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty senior forward Tyrell Harper was named second-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference, as the league announced post-season honors on Wednesday.
Harper averaged 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Lancers. He also led the Lancers in steals (1.6) and blocks (1.1) per game.
Among the honorable mention honorees was Concordia’s Noah Schutte, a freshman forward from Laurel, Nebraska. Schutte averaged 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
On the women’s side, Mount Marty’s Eve Millar earned honorable mention all-GPAC honors. The junior forward averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, leading the Lancers in each of those categories. She also played in a team-high 716 minutes despite missing two games.
For Dakota Wesleyan, forward Matti Reiner earned first-team honors. A junior from Tripp, Reiner averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in leading DWU to the program’s first-ever GPAC Tournament title.
Earning second-team honors was Midland guard Peyton Wingert, a senior from Dakota Dunes. The former Dakota Valley standout averaged 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, leading the Warriors in each of those categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.