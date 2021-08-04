MITCHELL — With the Class ‘A’ and ‘B’ State Amateur Baseball Tournaments getting underway Wednesday, a handful of area teams are chasing after the illustrious state championship.
Six of the nine South Central League teams will hit the field this weekend to get their state tournament started. Thursday, Menno and Tabor hit the field in the Class ‘B’ State Tournament. Friday, it’s Crofton and Wynot’s turn. Saturday, Lesterville hits the field in Mitchell and the Yankton Tappers get started in the ‘A’ Tournament in Brookings.
The entire Class ‘B’ Tournament is played in Mitchell, while the first three days of the Class ‘A’ Tournament are played in Brookings before moving to Mitchell for the remainder of the tournament.
Yankton Tappers
The Yankton Tappers dropped their first game of the season Saturday in their District Tournament against Harrisburg, but claimed the second qualifying spot in the Class ‘A’ State Tournament.
“The biggest challenge for us is we haven’t faced as many ‘A’ teams as most ‘A’ teams have,” Tapper Manager Colin Muth said. “At the beginning of the year, we had some close games against South Central League teams, and then we started to find a groove, and hopefully that groove comes quickly.”
Yankton opens the tournament against Renner Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Brookings. That is the final game of the opening round. Regardless of win or loss, both Yankton and Renner will play again Sunday.
The Tappers picked up Yankton Lakers’ Owen Feser and Mitch Gullickson for the state tournament. Muth hopes they can provide help in multiple areas.
“Owen Feser is a really good athlete and plays baseball at USF (Sioux Falls), and he is a great athlete, can kind of play wherever,” Muth said. “Mitch is another really good athlete. He can play outfield, infield, and we’re hoping to use him a little more on the pitching side than the hitting side.”
Muth led the starters with a .460 batting average and four home runs this season. Mason Townsend (.394), Tyler Linch (.390) and Derrik Nelson (.387) are all over a .380 average. Nelson tallied six home runs to lead the Tappers. Billy Hancock picked up three home runs in eight games played.
Cooper Davis threw 35 innings for the Tappers, allowing 10 runs, seven earned for a 1.80 earned run average (ERA). Austin Wise holds a 2.25 ERA over 28 innings and Heston Williams a 2.90 ERA over 31 innings.
Crofton Bluejays
Crofton took home the District 6B Title after have of the their best offensive games of the season according to manager Ben Hegge, and they hope the offense will carry over into the state tournament.
“We kind of ended the season kicking the ball around, making errors, weren’t really hitting very well,” Hegge said. “Then in our two district games, defense played really well, guys hit really well, had good performances on the mound, so we’re feeling good and excited.”
Crofton opens their state tournament Friday afternoon with a 1 p.m. game against Volga. Crofton hasn’t found much success picking up wins at state in recent years, so the focus is on taking things one game at a time.
“It’s going to take every single guy, all facets of the game,” Hegge said. We are very good when we don’t walks guys and don’t make errors. If our p8itchers don’t walk guys and we don’t make errors we will be fine.”
The Bluejays selected Freeman’s Bailey Sage with the first pick of the District 6B player draft Saturday. Hegge recalls a home run Sage hit off of him and said his bat is a big part of the reason for the selection.
“Bailey is a very good player, talented athlete, great young kid and a great hitter,” Hegge said. We’ve already talked to him, he says he’s excited and he wants to play any way he can.”
Crofton’s offensive struggles show in the season stats, with two players hitting over .300 and five over .250. Austin Hegge led the team with a .326 average. Corey Roach, the District 6B MVP, hit .316 on the year.
The Crofton pitching staff has helped make up for the slow offense at times. Tyler Priest, a Mount Marty pitcher, has a 5-2 record this season. Capp Bengston holds a 3-3 record, including the win in the District 6B final. Ben Hegge holds a 2-1 record.
Lesterville Broncs
The Lesterville Broncs earned a runner-up spot at the District 6B Tournament to be the first representative from the district at the State Tournament.
“That was a very balanced district tournament,” Manager Kevin Bloch said. “Every team was even with one antoher and if we can come out of there as the second best team, that’s awesome. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going a little bit.”
The Broncs drew Dell Rapids PBR in the first round, with the game scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Mitchell.
Lesterville had one pick up spot remaining for the State Tournament, and selected Freeman’s Jake Weier. Weier is Freeman’s manager, and his defense, specifically in the outfield, is what Bloch is hoping will help his team most.
“I’m looking for him to play some outfield,” Bloch said. “He’s a good hitter, he’s the leadoff hitter for Freeman for most of the year. I don’t know if he will hit leadoff for us, but I think (his bat) will help us as well.”
At the dish, Lesterville has three players batting over .400 to lead their high-powered offense. Tanner Van Driel hit .460 this season. Michael Drotzmann hit .409 and Tyler Edler .403. Ethan Wishon (.333) and Cameron Schiltz (.313) are both over .300 in the year.
On the mound, Alex Wagner holds a 3-4 record and Michael Drotzmann a 2-2 record. Brandon Wagner, Hunter Martin and Wishon all have some pitching experience this season with 1-1 records.
Wynot Expos
A semifinal loss to Lesterville moved Wynot down to being the second representative from District 6B at the state tournament in Mitchell.
Wynot’s first round game is a 5:30 p.m. start against Four Corners Friday.
“I think we will be ready to go,” Manager Lee Heimes said. “We’ll be ready to go and they experienced it all last year so hopefully we will come out and have success early.”
The Expos had three open pick-up slots and took two players from Irene and one from Freeman. Marcus Van Driel and Adam Gale come over from Wynot, and Kyle Braun from Freeman.
“They’re just very competitive players that understand baseball,” Heimes said. “They want to go out and compete hard and they kind of fit the needs in areas that we needed to strengthen our team at.”
Tabor Bluebirds
A semi-final loss to Crofton and a win over Menno gave Tabor the third representative spot from District 6B at the state tournament at Cadwell Park.
“I feel like we’ve started to come around towards the end of the year,” Manager Chris Sutera said. “Early on, we struggled a little ebit, but we gathered some good wins, had a good home stretch at the end of the year and going into district playing really good baseball.”
Tabor opens their state tournament today (Thursday) against Flandreau at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell. Sutera would like to bring home a state title like the Tabor Legion did earlier this week, but knows it is one game at a time, and every pitcher needs to be ready.
“I’d love to go win every game and bring home the championship to Tabor like our Legion just did,” Sutera said. “But also I know is it’s one game at a time and we have Flandreau so all arms on deck, you have to be ready.”
Tabor picked up two Freeman players for the tournament. Sutera said Nate Broehm is a hard throwing pitcher who could fit in nicely as a closer, something his team lacks. Jackson Fiegen is a pitcher and catcher who Sutera is excited to bring in since he is a left-handed thrower, something his team lacks.
At the plate, Hunter Hallock led the team with a .413 average, four home runs and 21 RBI. Joey Slama recorded a .377 average and Bryce Scieszinski adds a little bit of pop with three home runs.
On the mound, Zach Cuka, Christian Uecker and Austin White have been the three workhorse arms, all over 25 innings pitched. Uecker holds a 2-3 record and Cuka a 1-4 record.
Menno Madfrogs
Menno entered the District 6B Tournament as the seventh seed and survived two elimination games to become the fifth and final representative from the district at the State Tournament.
The Madfrogs get their tournament underway today at 11 a.m. against Redfield Dairy Queen at Cadwell Park.
“We are feeling pretty good,” Manager Ryan Liebl said. “We think we got a pretty good draw. I don’ tknow a whole lot about (Redfield Dairy Queen) but from what I’ve heard, we should match up pretty well against them.”
Menno had one pick up slot available, and took a strong pitcher from Irene in Jamison Kliensauser.
“He’s a very good pitcher, so it’ll definitely give us more pitching depth,” Liebl said. “We’re going to be a couple guys short, so he might have to play a little first base too, but he’s a good player, he’ll help us out, especially on the pitching side.”
At the plate, Dylan Lehr leads-off the lineup for Menno, and hit for a .500 average this season. Scott Sayler hit .421 on the season, and Adam Walter .379. Three other Madfrogs were over .300 on the season.
On the mound, Macon Oplinger held a 2-2 record for Menno. Doug Hall recorded a 2-5 record and Max Schoenfelder earned the other win for Menno.
The Class ‘B’ State Tournament started Wednesday, and runs through Aug 15 as a single elimination tournament. The Class ‘A’ Tournament starts Friday, with a modified double elimination bracket, and the championship game played Aug. 15.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.