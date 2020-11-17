Mary Miller’s players aren’t afraid to talk about it.
They’re going for a state championship.
The second-year Dakota Valley head volleyball coach said her players have embraced a ‘two down, three to go’ mentality this season: Win twice in regions to reach the South Dakota Class A State Tournament and then win three matches for the championship.
“Sometimes people don’t want to talk about it, but these girls have a really high volleyball IQ and they’re working hard for this,” said Miller, who won her 900th career match (between college and high school) earlier this season.
So far, the Panthers (18-7) have checked off the ‘two down’ box.
Dakota Valley, the Class A runner-up a year ago, returned to the state tournament as the No. 6 seed and will open against Rapid City Christian (28-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Three times in the previous four seasons, the Panthers had reached the state championship match: They won the title in 2016, but have lost in the finals in 2017 and 2019 — both times to Sioux Falls Christian.
With all but two main players returning for this season, the Panthers set their sights on a return trip to the state championship match.
“They’re hungry; they’re not satisfied, and they shouldn’t be,” Miller said. “Their ultimate goal is to get back to the final game.”
And it’s something the players openly talk about?
“The kids really do talk about it,” Miller said. “They’re very vocal. They’re glad we’re back at state, but we want to finish state this year.”
Just as has been the case with every team in the state, it’s not been an easy season for Dakota Valley. It’s almost as if the Panthers have had two seasons in one: They had a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19, but came back particularly fired up, according to Miller.
“They came back even more ready to go and more grateful to be playing,” she said. “That mid-season really grinds on you, but they’ve been fired up.”
It’s also helped Dakota Valley that it returned all but two main players from last season — all-state setter Ally Beresford is now playing at the University of Sioux Falls.
Leading the way for the balanced Panthers this season have been junior Sophia Atchison (191 kills, 18 aces, 173 digs), senior Rachel Rosenquist (184 kills, 11 solo blocks, 14 aces, 231 digs), sophomore Jorja Van Den Hul (114 kills, 11 solo blocks, 29 aces), freshman Sophie Tuttle (102 kills), senior Taylor Wilshire (267 digs) and junior Sammi Archer (202 digs).
If there was any kind of positional question for Dakota Valley this season, it was finding a new setter. The Panthers have found a new up-and-coming star in sophomore Logan Miller (636 assists), the daughter of the head coach.
Miller has been around volleyball ever since she was three days old, her mother joked — Mary Miller was once the head coach at Briar Cliff University, and brought her newborn daughter with her to the office while the coach met with a potential recruit.
Logan Miller has handled the setting position well, according to her mother.
“That’s pretty nerve-wracking for a sophomore, but we’ve been very happy with the transition,” coach Miller said.
While Dakota Valley wants a return trip to the state championship match, it first has to get past a Rapid City Christian squad that features 6-foot-1 senior setter Riley Freeland and sophomore outside hitter Olivia Kieffer.
“It’s going to come down, can we neutralize the outside and make sure the setter doesn’t get a bunch of dumps on us,” coach Miller said.
