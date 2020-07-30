Man Bound Over On Child Sex Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man has been bound over to district court on three charges — including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child — for an alleged June incident at a Lake Yankton beach.
The charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a possible life sentence.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz appeared Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court on the charges. He appeared with defense attorney Nicole Brandt and interpreter Raul Escobar, according to court papers.
Coronado Ortiz, 59, is charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at Lake Yankton and with providing her with alcohol, according to court records.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney filed the charges and amended complaint. The three counts include the following:
• Two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, each carry a penalty of 20 years to life imprisonment.
• One count of committing intentional child abuse with no injuries, a Class IIIA felony, carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
In addition two charges were dismissed without prejudice for re-filing in the district court. They include the following:
• Public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine;
• Procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor, a Class I misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Wednesday’s preliminary hearing determined whether sufficient evidence existed for the defendant to be bound over to Cedar County District Court for further proceedings.
Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe bound Coronado Ortiz over for formal arraignment in Cedar County District Court Aug. 20.
The state’s motion to increase bond was denied and remains $125,000 at 10%, according to court records. The defense had previously sought a bond reduction, which was denied. Under the current bail terms, the defendant would be released from jail for posting $12,500.
Court documents outline the events learning up to Coronado Ortiz’s arrest and charges.
A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16 concerning the alleged incident at the Gavins Point Project’s Lake Yankton swimming beach. Cedar County authorities responded to the call because the site is located in that county.
After investigating, law enforcement officials arrested Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
On the first-degree child sexual assault charges, Coronado Ortiz is accused of being at least 25 years of age or older and subjecting “another person at least 12 years of age but less than 16 years of age … to sexual penetration.”
The felony child abuse charge alleges he knowingly and intentionally permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation “to be sexually exploited by allowing, encouraging or forcing such minor child to engage in debauchery, public indecency, or obscene or pornographic photography, films or depictions.”
The public indecency charge alleges the defendant, being 18 years of age or over, did “perform or procure, or assist another person to perform, in a public place and where the conduct may reasonably be expected to be viewed by members of the public, an act of sexual penetration or an exposure of the genitals of the body done with intent to affront or alarm any person, or a lewd fondling or caressing the body of another person of the same or opposite sex.”
The charge of procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor alleges the defendant “did sell, furnish, give away, exchange or deliver, or permit the sale, gift or procuring of any alcoholic liquors, to or for any minor or to any person who is mentally incompetent.”
On the last charge, the state alleges Coronado Ortiz procured alcohol for a person under age 21, in violation of the law.
He remains incarcerated in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington, according to the district court clerk’s office.
