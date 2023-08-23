Trojans Ready For Another Run

HARTINGTON, Neb. — When Denae Buss began to prepare her Cedar Catholic Trojans for the 2023 volleyball season, it wasn’t a rebuild.
Or even a reload.
It was more of a refresher course.
“It’s kind of made some of the preparations for this season a little bit easier having so many pieces,” Buss said. “We feel like we’re just kind of like farther ahead, not having to explain so many things.”
The reason the 2022 Class D1 champions didn’t have to start from scratch is that the team didn’t. Twelve letterwinners — six seniors and six juniors — return from the squad that held up the trophy in Lincoln last November.
Yes, the Trojans are different than they were a season ago. Gone is all-state hitter Laney Kathol, now beginning her freshman season at Wayne State, as well as three-year starting setter Meredith McGregor and two-year starting right-side Jozie Becker.
But plenty of talent returns from that 28-10 squad.
“We lost some big seniors, but we just have a lot of good pieces that have to take on those roles,” Buss said. “We have six seniors and six juniors, and I feel like every single one of them brings a piece to our leadership.”
Part of the challenge this past off-season has been knowing that last year’s success has no impact on this year’s potential, but does impact how other teams will approach them.
“Coming back from a state championship is something none of us have done before, so it’s definitely weird,” said senior defensive specialist Annika Kuehn, an honorable mention all-state selection from both the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. “We lost three great girls last year, but we came back so hungry, still wanting more, still working for that again.
“We won a championship last year. Let’s go do it again this year.”
That lesson came early in the summer, during one of the Trojans’ team camps.
“We lost some games this summer,” Buss said. “We told them that you’re going to have to bring it every game because everybody is going to be ready.”
The goal for the Trojans hasn’t been just to match last year’s 28 wins and state title — this year in Class C2 — it has been to exceed it, according to senior middle hitter Lexi Eickhoff, an honorable mention all-state pick from both of the state’s major papers.
“We’re just trying to set the bar even higher than last year, because we are defending state champions,” she said. “Our tension on ourselves is very beneficial and very useful to help us become better than we were last year.”
The growth of this year’s juniors will play a key role for the Trojans, according to senior libero Katy Jones.
“They have really stepped up and really matured,” said Jones, a first-team all-state selection from both of the state’s major papers. “We have a setter, Melayna (McGregor), who’s also playing outside. We have another setter, Lyndsey (Hamilton), who didn’t get a lot of playing time last year but has stepped up this year. McKinlee Lammers has worked in the back row and the front, and has stepped up and really shown her leadership.”
As always, the Trojans will challenge themselves with a tough non-league schedule, as well as the Mid-State Conference regular season and tournament slate. Cedar Catholic will play in the Scotus Central Catholic Tournament on Sept. 2 in Columbus, the Wakefield Tournament Sept. 7 and 9 and the Stanton Tournament on Sept. 16 before wrapping up the regular season with the MSC Tournament.
“Our number one goal is obviously a state championship,” Jones said, looking at the team’s goal sheet on the bulletin board. “Goal number two is the Scotus Tournament. We usually don’t do very well at that one, so we’re trying to win all our games there.”
The Trojans open their season today (Thursday), facing Randolph and Homer in a triangular at Homer, Nebraska.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.