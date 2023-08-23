Trojans Ready For Another Run
Buy Now

Hartington Cedar Catholic players pose with the championship trophy after winning the 2022 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament in Class D1. The Trojans return 12 letterwinners from that squad as they go for the Class C2 title this season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

HARTINGTON, Neb. — When Denae Buss began to prepare her Cedar Catholic Trojans for the 2023 volleyball season, it wasn’t a rebuild.

Or even a reload.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.