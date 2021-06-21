The KYNT Pass It On Clinic was held at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton Monday morning. Former Major League pitcher Layne Somsen, along with former Major Leaguer Les Norman, as well as current players from the Sioux City Explorers and coaches from both Mount Marty University and the Yankton Baseball Association, provided instruction at the baseball and softball clinic.

