Dakota State University
MADISON — Dakota State University in Madison held their spring/summer commencement ceremony Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the DSU Fieldhouse. Of the 374 graduates earned 397 degrees, 37 received associate degrees, 238 earned baccalaureate degrees, 81 received master’s degrees and 11 earned doctoral degrees.
Honors distinctions include: Summa Cum Laude (3.9 Grade Point Average or higher); Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.9 GPA); and Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.7 GPA). For associate degree graduates, the distinctions are With Highest Honors (3.9 GPA or above); With High Honor (3.7 to 3.9 GPA); and With Honor (3.5 to 3.7 GPA).
Candidates for graduation who chose to share their information include:
• Cole Graber, Freeman — Bachelor of Science in Computer Game Design
• Alexa Haag, Yankton — Bachelor of Science in Education – Elementary Education
