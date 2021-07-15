The National Field Archery Association (NFAA) and the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center have welcomed over 500 archers from all 50 states to Yankton for the NFAA national Roundup this week.
The NFAA National Roundup got underway Wednesday with the first round of the NFAA Outdoor National Field Championship Wednesday. The first round was the field round. Thursday’s second round was the hunter round. Friday is the final day of the Field Championships, with the Animal round starting at 8 a.m.
“There’s three different types of targets that are shot,” NFAA Foundation President Bruce Cull said. “They’re just little variations, one’s black with a white center, one’s white with a black center and then there’s a paper animal target.”
The other two events taking place over the weekend are the First Dakota Classic and the NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships. The qualification rounds of the First Dakota Classic are Friday in the indoor range at the Archery Center. The head-to-head matches take place Saturday.
The Outdoor National Target Championships get underway with the Outdoor National Target 600 round Saturday morning and the 900 Round Sunday to conclude the weekend.
The is the second year that the NFAA is hosting a multi-tournament event at the headquarters in Yankton. The facility is the largest in the nation, sitting on roughly 140 acres. The NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships are spread out over the three field ranges located behind the target ranges. Cull said the field ranges are similar to golf courses in how they are used for these events.
“They shoot at all flat targets that are shot at distances from 10 yards to a maximum of 80 yards,” Cull said. “There are 28 targets, very similar to a golf course, 18 holes is 28 targets, and every one is at a different distance.”
Over 500 archers from across the country have made the trip to Yankton for the NFAA National Roundup. There is a mix of professional and amateur archers of all ages competing over the weekend. Since the Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away, top archers, like Brady Ellison, are not competing this weekend.
Some of the top professional competing this weekend will be back in Yankton in September for the Hyundai World Archery Championships, World Archery Congress and Hyundai Archery World Cup Final. They will be joined by the top archers in the world, including the Olympic medalists from this summer.
“That’s a world event (in September) that’s put on by the Olympic Body of World Archery,” Cull said. “Every archer at the Tokyo Olympics that wins a medal are automatically, expenses paid, coming to the one in September. That is done by the Olympic Body of World Archery. The World Cup Final is here, and all of those people have an automatic seat in them.”
This is the first time the World Championships will be held in the United States and in South Dakota.
After the first two days of the NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships, Braden Gellenthien, of Massachusetts, sits in first place in the professional male freestyle. Denmark’s Stephan Hansen and Utah’s Kyle Douglas rounds out the top three.
Eight-time world champion Paige Pearce leads the professional female freestyle competition after two rounds. Arizona native Alexis Ruiz and Denmark native Tanja Gellenthien round out the top three.
The Field Championships conclude Friday with the Animal round starting at 8 a.m., followed by the qualification rounds of the First Dakota Classic, starting at 10 a.m. The Archery Trade show also continues Friday and wraps up Saturday at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
