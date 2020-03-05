Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Large Print Books
• The Amish Widow’s Heart by Marta Perry, fiction
• Butterfly in Frost by Sylvia Day, fiction
• Chasing Shadows by Catherine Bybee, fiction
• The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street by Karen White, fiction
• Memories of Glass by Melaine Dobson, fiction
Adult Books
• Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary new Ways to Show Them Compassion by Ingrid Newkirk, nonfiction
• Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Will-being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating by Christy Harrison, nonfiction
• A Bookshop in Berlin: The Rediscovered Memoir of One Woman’s Harrowing Escape from the Nazis by Francoise Frenkel, nonfiction
• Maximize Your Medicare: Qualify for Benefits, Protect Your Health, and Minimize Your Costs by Jae W. Oh, nonfiction
• On The Plain of Snakes: a Mexican Journey by Paul Theroux, nonfiction
• Scholar, Father, Soldier, Wynot! by Fred Burbach, nonfiction
• A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Philip Rucker, nonfiction
• Your Brain Needs a Hug: Life, Love, Mental Health, and Sandwiches by Rae Earl, nonfiction
• Your Income Tax 2020 by J.K. Lasser, nonfiction
• Coconut Layer Cake Murder by Joann Fluke, fiction
• Cottonmouth by Sean Lynch, fiction
• Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, fiction
• From Sand and Ash by Amy Harmon, fiction
• Husband Material by Emily Belden, fiction
• Left to Die by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• A Life Without Water by Marci Bolden, fiction
• Mr. Nobody by Catherine Steadman, fiction
• No Fixed Line by Dana Sabenow, fiction
• The Protective One by Shelly Shepard Gray, fiction
• The Sun Sister by Lucinda Riley, fiction
• Twisted by Steve Cavanagh, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Anthem by Deborah Wiles, fiction
• Mayhem & Madness: Chronicles of a Teenage Supervillain by J.A. Dauber, fiction
• Snowflake, AZ by Marcus Sedgwick
• A Thousand Fires by Shannon Price, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• The Sleepy Pebble and Other Stories: Calming Tales to Read at Bedtime by Alice Gregory, nonfiction
• Easter Bonnet Parade by Bill Scollon, fiction
• The Easter Story by Patricia A. Pingry, fiction
• Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Easter by Frank Berrios, fiction
• The Little Guys by Vera Brosgol, fiction
• The Littlest Easter Bunny by Brandi Dougherty, fiction
• The Space Walk by Brian Biggs, fiction
• Splat the Cat: Where’s the Easter Bunny? by Rob Scotton, fiction
• Butterbean’s Café: Easter 1, 2, 3, board book
• Clifford’s First Easter by Norman Bridwell, board book
• Easter Egg Hunt, board book
• The Itsy Bitsy Bunny, board book
• My Easter Basket: A Colorful Egg Hunt, board book
• Who Says Hippity Hop?, board book
Junior Books
• Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Question from Tiny Mortals about Death by Caitlin Doughty, nonfiction
• Dear Sweet Pea by Julie Murphy, fiction
• The Great Easter Race! by Craig Manning, fiction
• The Hippo at the End of the Hall by Helen Cooper, fiction
• Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke, fiction
• The Return of Zita the Spacegirl by Ben Hatke, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, fiction
• Frozen 2, fiction
• Knives Out, fiction
• Pixels, fiction

Visit library.cityofyankton.org or call the library at 605-668-5275 to reserve any of these titles!
