One of the missions of the Yankton Area Concert Association is to bring music and musicians from other countries to the community of Yankton. Cultural exchanges are an interesting and entertaining way to expose our community to the many various kinds of music and culture found around the globe.
The next performance of the 2019-2020 season will bring The Young Irelanders, a small folk festival with Irish traditional music and step dance. It is like going to Ireland and enjoying a community festival. This exciting performance is on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the High School Theater.
The Young Irelanders are brought together by the Irish Cultural Academy for the purpose of touring the world. They are the finest young musicians, singers, and dancers of the day and they represent and promote the great music and dance of Ireland.
The 2019-20 season is in full swing with two more world-class performances remaining. The Everly Set will entertain us on March 10 with their tribute to the Everly Brothers. On Sunday, May 3, the dynamic brass quintet, Presidio Brass is an absolute must see performance.
Yankton Area Concert Association is a membership based organization. No individual tickets are sold. With a membership to the concert association, you will be able to attend six outstanding performances. There are many membership options available, including contributing memberships, adult memberships, and student memberships.
For 73 years YACA has provided a large variety of first-class entertainment to the Yankton Community. The 2020-2021 season is no exception. We will open with The Fabulous Equinox All Stars, a smokin’ hot, fun band in October. Other performances for this season are the Janoska Ensemble, a Vienese classical/jazz ensemble; Masters of Soul, a Motown greatest hits show; Uptown Girls, three fabulous singers with a pianist extraordinaire; Branden and James, a powerhouse cello, vocal, and piano trio that you must not miss; and finally an Elton John Tribute show starring Craig Meyer.
Our membership drive starts with The Young Irelanders concert. Memberships purchased at the concert will be entered into a drawing for a five-day trip to Branson!
