Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Adult Books
• Duct Tape Killer: the True Inside Story of Sexual Sadist & Murderer Robert Leroy Anderson by Phil Hamman, nonfiction
• The Book of Science and Antiquities by Thomas Keneally, fiction
• The Case of the Spellbound Child by Mercedes Lackey, fiction
• Conclusion by Peter Robertson, fiction
• Conviction by Denise Mina, fiction
• Long Range by C.J. Box, fiction
• The Network by L.C. Shaw, fiction
• The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, fiction
• The Poppy Wife by Caroline Scott, fiction
• Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwell, fiction
• Warsaw Protocol by Steve Berry, fiction
• Where Winter Finds You by J.R. Ward, fiction
Audio CDs
• Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell, nonfiction
• All the Ways We Said Goodbye by Beatriz Williams, fiction
• The Big Lie by James Grippando, fiction
• Big Lies in a Small Town by Diane Chamberlain, fiction
• Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke, fiction
• Golden in Death by J.D. Robb, fiction
• Husband Material by Emily Belden, fiction
• The Museum of Desire by Jonathan Kellerman, fiction
• Never Look Back by Alison Gaylin, fiction
• The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica, fiction
• Perfect Little Children by Sophie Hannah, fiction
• The Secrets of Midwives by Sally Hepworth, fiction
• Someone We Know by Shari Lapena, fiction
• Treason by Stuart Woods, fiction
Young Adult Books
• Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching Out When Your Friend is In Crisis by Kristi Hugstad, nonfiction
• Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi, fiction
• Gut Check by Eric Kester, fiction
• Winterwood by Shea Ernshaw, fiction
• You Asked for Perfect by Laura Silverman, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• Cells: An Owner’s Handbook by Carolyn Fisher, nonfiction
• Butterbean’s Café: the Bean Team by Tex Huntly, fiction
• Chicken Break!: A Counting Book by Cate Berry, fiction
• Fix That Clock by Kurt Cyrus, fiction
• Ghoulia and the Mysterious Visitor by Barbara Cantini, fiction
• Ghoulia: Making New Friends Can Be Scary by Barbara Cantini, fiction
• The Great Pumpkin Contest by Angie Rozelaar, fiction
• Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Good Morning, Farmer Carmen! by Fran Manushkin, fiction
• Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Super Paramedic! by Fran Manushkin, fiction
• Kitten Construction Company: a Bridge Too Fur by John Patrick Green, fiction
• Little Mole’s Wish by Sang-keun Kim, fiction
• Miles is The Boss of His Body by Abbie Schiller, fiction
• My Little Pony: We Are Thankful by R.R. Busse, fiction
• Rusty Rivets: Magnet Power! by Tex Huntley, fiction
• Spirit Riding Free: Merry Christmas! by Jennifer Fox, fiction
• Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o, fiction
• Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market by Raul the Third, fiction
• What John Marco Saw by Annie Barrows, fiction
• 8 Little Planets by Chris Ferrie, boardbook
• Build a Block by Christopher Franceschelli, boardbook
• The Eye Book by Dr. Seuss, boardbook
• Green Energy! by Ruth Spiro, boardbook
Junior Books
• Cool Careers in Science: Drone Pilots by Andrew Morkes, nonfiction
• Energy at the Amusement Park by Karen Latchana Kenney, nonfiction
• Forces at the Amusement Park by Tammy Enz, nonfiction
• Game Logic: Level Up and Create Your Own Games with Science Activities for Kids by Angie Smibert, nonfiction
• Hidden Wonders: a Guide to The Planet’s Wildest, Weirdest Places by Lonely Planet, nonfiction
• How to Draw: Pokemon by Maria S. Barbo, nonfiction
• The Renaissance Artists by Diane C. Taylor, nonfiction
• Scratch Code Challenge: Scratch Code Transportation by Max Wainewright, nonfiction
• Ultimate Kids Baking Book by Tiffany Dahle, nonfiction
• Wild in the city: a Guide to Urban Animals Around the World by Kate Baker, nonfiction
• Claws of Rage: a Beastly Crimes Book by Anna Starobinets, fiction
• The Good Thieves by Katherine Rundell, fiction
• In the Wolf’s Lair: a Beastly Crimes Book by Anna Starobinets, fiction
• The Last Life of Prince Alastor by Alexandra Bracken, fiction
• Maybe He Just Likes You by Barbara Dee, fiction
• The No-Good Nine by John Bemelmans Marciano, fiction
• The Plucker: a Beastly Crimes Book by Anna Starobinets, fiction
• Popular MMOs Presents A Hole New World by Patrick Julianelle
• Popular MMOs Presents Enter The Mine by Patrick Julianelle, fiction
• A Predator’s Rights: a Beastly Crimes Book by Anna Starobinets, fiction
• Tales from Beyond the Brain by Jeff Szpirglas, fiction
• Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia, fiction
Visit library.cityofyankton.org or call the library at 605-668-5275 to reserve any of these titles!
