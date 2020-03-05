March is Youth Art Month! The national Youth Art Month Program is designed to encourage support for quality school art programs for grades K-12. Youth Art Month provides a forum for recognizing skills developed through visual arts experience including problem solving, creativity, observation and communication.
According to AmericansForTheArts.org, a student involved in the arts is four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, and low-income students who are highly engaged in the arts are twice as likely to graduate college as their peers with no arts education! Yankton Area Arts knows that arts education helps students succeed and we honor student artists with their own exhibit in a professional setting each year.
This year’s youth exhibit features Yankton High School drawing and painting, sculpture, and AP art students under the instruction of Peter Deming and Mallory Schmidt. The exhibit, on display through April 14, is open Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public. YAA will honor the artists and their teachers at a special reception this Friday, March 6, from 5-7 p.m.
Ready to unleash your inner artist? YAA will be hosting a Ukrainian Egg Painting class on Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m. A pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using a wax-resist method. The word pysanka comes from the verb pysaty, “to write” or “to inscribe,” as the designs are not painted on, but written (inscribed) with beeswax. Join us for this unique class taught by retired art teacher Vicki Barron for only $35 with all supplies included (YAA members join for only $30)! This class is reserved for adults and all those interested can register at YanktonAreaArts.org/calendar or call YAA at 665-9754.
YAA is excited to be partnering with Lauren Walker who is offering regular painting classes at GAR Hall for kids and adults. You can follow “Lauren and Painting” on Facebook for more information or visit the YAA event calendar for a direct link. All classes with Lauren are booked directly through her.
Looking for more art experiences? Check out the art exhibit on display at Bede Art Gallery located on the Mount Marty campus. Current work of oil artist Michael Lavelle can be viewed through March 25. Then on March 26, a new exhibit featuring MMC student work will be on display through April 17. The Yankton Area Concert Association will present “The Young Irelanders” at the Summit Theater on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Mark your calendars for MMC’s production of “I Hate Hamlet” March 26-29. YAA will have two free tickets to give away for this production. Stop in the GAR Hall Art Gallery to enter the drawing for the two tickets! For more information about these events and others in the community, find the YAA Arts Calendar at YanktonAreaArts.org/event, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the south east side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
