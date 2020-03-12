Registration is now open for the Ability Building Services (ABS) Golf Classic in memory of Drew and Nicole Baily. The golf classic, a four-person best-ball, is Friday, May 29, at the Fox Run Golf Course, Yankton.
Registration is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. For more information, contact Nickie Anderson at 665-2518 ext.16 or nanderson@ability buildingservices.org.
ABS is a non-profit organization that has provided services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for over 40 years. Their mission is to provide opportunities for enriched lives. This event raises funds for the ABS Foundation which will assist with achieving goals and future endeavors of ABS.
