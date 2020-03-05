The seventh annual “Reverse Your Luck” fundraiser for Southeast CASA will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Minerva’s in Yankton.
Enjoy the entertainment of The Fun Pianos Show, as well as gift basket raffles, games, a $1,000 jackpot drawing, the Spirit ‘O Green and the Friend of CASA awards, a delicious meal, and of course, the Fun Pianos Show.
Tickets are available at the 9th Street Clothing Co., the River’s Edge restaurant, and the Southeast CASA office, all in Yankton, or online at www.southeastcasa.org. Members of our Board of Directors are also selling tickets. Call 605-760-4825 for more information.
Southeast CASA will be giving the “Friend of CASA” award to one deserving person or business in honor of the support they have shown to CASA over the years. Be sure to be there to see who is recognized for their outstanding service to Southeast CASA.
Proceeds will provide Court-Appointed Special Advocates for local children who have experienced abuse or severs neglect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.