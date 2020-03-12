There will be a pancake feed fundraiser to benefit people receiving support from Ability Building Services from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 6, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway, Yankton.
Adam Hardy will provide live music, and there will be a kids’ carnival. A raffle prize drawing for four tickets to the April 18 Martina McBride concert at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, will also be held. The concert tickets were donated by KYNT.
