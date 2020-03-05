Join the staff of the Yankton Community Library at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, to learn about a traditional percussion ensemble called the Javanese gamelan.
A featured speaker is Dr. Debbie Reeves from the National Music Museum, who will share pictures and information about these percussion instruments. The program will end with a fun, group percussion activity.
All ages are welcome and registration is not required.
The Yankton Community Library is located at 515 Walnut Street, Yankton. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.