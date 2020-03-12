An “Artists Among Us” event will be held at Willa B’s Bistro, 114 Douglas Ave. No. 2, Yankton on Saturday, March 21. The event runs from 3-5 p.m.
This show features original work from artists who work with Sue Hill’s We-Tu group in downtown Yankton and Jessi Koch’s Courage Art Studio at Ability Building Services.
Admission is free, but a donation would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.