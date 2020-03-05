The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be hosting an Oscars Encore Weekend on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. We will show four additional nominated movies.
Starting at 9:15 a.m., is “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” rated PG. Tom Hanks, who plays Fred Rodgers, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. “The Lighthouse,” rated R, nominated for Best Achievement in Cinematography, starts at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, they are showing “Knives Out,” rated PG-13. Nominated for Best Original Screenplay, it starts at 2 p.m. On Sunday, March 8, they are showing the Oscar winner for Best Sound Editing, and Best Film Editing, “Ford v. Ferrari,” rated PG-13, at 1:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be available and you are welcome to bring your own favorite movie treats. Participants will be able to put their name in a drawing for an AMC Movie Theater gift card.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email us at library@cityofyankton.org.
