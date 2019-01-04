NORFOLK, Va. — The Navy’s newest fast-attack submarine, USS South Dakota (SSN 790), will be commissioned at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Feb. 2, as the 17th Virginia-class submarine to join the fleet. Read more
AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — A southeast Nebraska man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of brass from his employer. Read more
VERMILLION — South Dakota Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Bruce Fischbach is pleased to announce the hiring of Mo McCrone as an assistant athletic trainer. Read more
